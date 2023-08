US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday visited Bibiyana Gas Field at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district.

Chevron Bangladesh’s spokesman Sheikh Zahidur Rahman confirmed about Ambassador Peter Haas’ visit of the Bibiyana Gas Field on Wednesday evening.

During his visit, the US Ambassador exchanged opinions with senior officials of Bibiyana and Chevron. He also visited a clinic and a pharmacy run by Chevron Bangladesh there.