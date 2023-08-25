Alia Bhatt buys apartment for ₹37.80 cr, gifts flat to sister

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has purchased a 2,497 sq ft apartment in the plush Pali Hill locality in Bandra for ₹37.80 crore, close to the Kapoor bungalow on the same road.

The Brahmastra actor also gifted a Juhu flat to her sister Shaheen with a gift deed the same day.

The registration of the apartment which is on the 6th floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill’s Nargis Dutt Road was done in the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd on April 10.

The apartment, which comes with two car parking, was purchased from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd director Bhushan Mehta. Bhatt paid a stamp duty of ₹2.26 crore, according to documents accessed and shared by Indextap.com.

On the same day, Alia Bhatt also transferred flats 2A and 2B on the second floor of Gigi Apartments in Juhu to her 35-year-old sister Shaheen through a gift deed.

The two flats’ combined built-up area is 2,086 sq ft, and it came with one car parking. A stamp duty of ₹30.75 lakh was paid for the registration of the gift deed, showing documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com. Shaheen lives in Silver Beach apartments in Juhu’s AB Nair Road.