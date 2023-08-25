Egg, onion, garlic and potato prices upward

Essential market in the capital is instable due to hike in prices of egg, onion, garlic and potato.

Buyers are also struggling not only to buy fish and meat but also egg, onion, garlic and potato.

Visiting Muslim Bazar in Mirpur and Kitchen Market in Mirpur-11 on Friday, garlic was seen costlier alongside some other commodities.

Local onion was selling at Tk Tk 85-95 per kilogram and imported onion at Tk 70-80.

Raisul Islam, owner of Matlab Store in Mirpur-12, said garlic was sold at Tk 120-150 per kilogram just a month ago.

In recent days, imported onion price jumped by Tk 20 to Tk 230-250 while local garlic price has soared by Tk 10 to Tk 220- 230, he said.

Despite approval for importing onion from other countries following hike in import tax by India, market of the product is still unstable.

Ginger is also being sold at high price in the kitchen market. Price of soybean oil has also increased. Per litre bottled soybean oil was being sold at Tk 178 while loose soybean at Tk 154.

In addition, loose sugar was selling at Tk 130 per kg while packaged Tk 140.

Despite huge collection potatoes, it was being sold at Tk 45-50 per kg.