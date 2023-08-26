237 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Habiganj

A case has been filed today against over 237 BNP leaders and activists over the Awami League-BNP clash in Habiganj town on August 20.

Habiganj BNP Joint Convener GK Gaus and District Chhatra Dal President Shah Rajib are among the accused, repots our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting police.

Mahibur Rahman Mahi, former general secretary of Habiganj Chhatra League, said he had filed the case with Habiganj Police Station under the Explosives Act accusing 87 named leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies and over 150 unnamed party men.

BNP leader Gaus, also a former mayor of Habiganj Municipality said the case was filed to keep the party men away from political activities. He said that the BNP would fight the case legally.

On August 20, supporters of the two rival political parties clashed in Habiganj town for about two and a half hours. Both parties claimed that the clash injured at least 100 of their men.

Police fired rubber bullets and used teargas canisters to quell the trouble.