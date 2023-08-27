Postponed 3 boards’ HSC exams start today

The postponed HSC and equivalent examinations under three education boards in the Chattogram Division –the Chattogram Education Board, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and the Technical Education Board–began on Sunday.

Due to floods in the region, the education ministry has deferred the exams by 10 days.

Earlier, on August 17, the HSC exams under eight boards–Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Cumilla, Rajshahi, Jashore, Sylhet and Dinajpur–have started.

But Education Minister Dipu Moni said the results of all boards will be published together.