Woman hacked dead by ex-husband in Habignaj

Police arrested a man reportedly for stabbing his ex-wife to death over previous enmity in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday evening.

The arrested was Sujon Miah, 40, while the victim was identified as Aklima Khatun, 35, both were residents of Sonachang village under the upazila.

According to locals, Aklima and Sujon got separated almost four months ago and then, Aklima got married again. At around 6.30pm of Saturday, Sujon blocked Aklima’s way when she was returning home and locked into an altercation with her over previous enmity. At one stage of the altercation, Sujon attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and cut off her hands and legs from the body.

Locals rescued her and took to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex where the physicians referred her to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital but she succumbed to her wounds on the way to the hospital.

The victim’s daughter, Tanjina Akhter said,” My father was a drug addicted and he used to beat my mother often for not giving him money to buy drugs. Following the disputes, they got divorced earlier. He never gives us maintainance, my mother was our only hope. How shall we live now?”

Chunarughat Police Station OC Rashedul Haque said being informed, police with the help of locals arrested the accused and process to file a case in this regard was underway.