Bangla Sanglap newspaper received Prestige Award in UK

Special Correspondent : The British-Bengali owned Sanglap has received the ‘Best Bilingual News Paper of the Year’ Prestige Award-2023 for its special contribution to the mainstream media in UK.

On Monday (August 28) afternoon at the Garden Suite of Goshill Hotel, Guildford, Surrey, England, the Award was handed over by the organizer of the award committee, Mr. Dan Johnson, to the editor Md. Moshahid Ali and the members of the Bangla Sanglap family, at a grand ceremony of the Prestige Award Committee of London and South East England.

The Awardees were welcomed by the organizers of the award committee, Mr. Andrew Bose, Miss Estad Robinson, Miss Catherine Johns.

Representatives of various UK mainstream media were present at this time.

Also present at this time were Dr. Anisur Rahman Anis, Special Representative of Bangla Sanglap and Member of London Bangla Press Club, Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Assistant Editor of Bangla Sanglap and Sufi Suhail Ahmad, President of Bangla Sanglap Readers Forum in the UK and others.

It should be noted that Bangla Sanglap was selected as the Best Bilingual Newspaper of the Year 2023 in recognition of its special contribution to the Bangladeshi community in the UK mainstream through objective and honest journalism.

Earlier in 2022, Bangla Sanglap received the Prestige Award as the Best Bilingual News Paper of the Year for its special contribution to the community by publishing various public awareness news during the Corona period.