Cabinet approves draft of Cyber Security Law

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of Cyber Security Law-2023 after amending few provisions of the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister’s office in city’s Tejgaon with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Earlier, on August 7, the cabinet decided to redraft the Digital Security Act (DSA), annulling some stringent provisions like jail terms on defamation charges, and renaming the law as Cyber Security Act.

About the meeting, Law Minister Anisul Huq said there is no non-bailable section in the draft of Cyber Security Act except for the technical section.

“In the draft law, the offenses under four sections – 17, 19, 27 and 33, have been made non-bailable,” Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said while briefing reporters at the Secretariat in the afternoon after the meeting.