Shweta Sharda is Miss Diva Universe 2023

Shweta Sharda is 22 years old and hails from Chandigarh. The beauty pageant winner is the daughter of a single mother and moved to Mumbai at 16 to pursue her dreams. She has appeared in shows like DID, Dance Deewane, and Dance+. She was also a choreographer on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

For her crowning moment, Shweta wore a gold and aubergine gown specially designed for her by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. The ensemble features shimmering sequin embellishments, cape sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai crowned Shweta at the event.

Sonal Kukreja from Delhi won the Miss Diva Supranational 2023 title. Sonal studied marketing and public relations at Pennsylvania State University, USA. She is also the founder of Unicas, a startup redefining India’s financial landscape through innovative crypto financial services.

In an interview, Sonam revealed the beauty queen who inspires her. “The beauty queen who truly inspires me is Priyanka Chopra. Her journey from being a small-town girl to an international icon is awe-inspiring. Priyanka’s unapologetic confidence, relentless determination, and commitment to breaking barriers resonate deeply with me,” she said.

Lastly, Trisha Shetty secured the Miss Diva 2023 Runner-up crown. A 22-year-old Psychology Graduate, professional model and actor, Trisha is from Karnataka. She is also trained in dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and belly dancing. Working on mental health education is something Trisha holds dear, and she wants to integrate mental health education into school curriculums at a young age.

Lastly, Lara Dutta inspired her a lot. “I’m deeply inspired by the magnetic energy of Lara Dutta, a figure I immensely respect. Her wisdom and a strong sense of self are qualities I aspire to imbibe. Her representation of our country ignited my passion to strive for the crown and bring it back home,” Trisha said.

Source: Hindustan Times