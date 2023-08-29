Bangladesh didn’t request to become BRICS member: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said there was no request from Bangladesh to make it a member of BRICS right now.

“We didn’t go to tell anyone to make us a member (of BRICS) right now” she said.

The premier said this while addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban on the outcome of her recent visit to South Africa and her participation in the 15th BRICS Summit there, UNB reports.

BRICS leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, however, expanded the grouping with a decision to include six more countries as members. They are Argentina, Egypt, Ehiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

It is not right that when Bangladesh wants something, but will not get it, she said replying to a question from reporters over the BRICS membership.

The PM attended the summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.