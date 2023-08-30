President’s son announces his candidacy for AL

Arshad Adnan Rony, only son of running President Mohammed Shahabuddin, has announced his candidacy for Pabna-5 (Sadar) constituency in the upcoming national elections.

Rony, a prominent cultural figure and central Awami League leader, disclosed this while interacting with the journalists at his residence adjacent to President Sahabuddin in the city on Tuesday (August 29) night.

‘I’m aspiring to become a boatman from Pabna-5 seat. I will seek nomination for the constituency from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and if she nominates me, will be able to work for the people of Pabna.”

He said he wants to contest in the upcoming elections as per his father’s will.