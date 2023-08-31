Bangabandhu never believes that Bangalis can kill him: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman never thought that Bangalis would kill him.

“Even foreigners never thought that Bangalis can kill Bangabandhu. So, when we went abroad, we had to listen that we were the killer of our Father of the Nation,” he said at a discussion meeting as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Police Service Association organized the discussion marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium.

President of the association Md Monirul Islam presided over the meeting while Sheikh Kabir Hossain, a member of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust was present as the main discussant.

Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Bangladesh Police Mostafizur Rahman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun spoke as special guests.

Home minister said the month of August is a month of mourning for Bangalis as they have lost their most beloved leader in this month. The mastermind of Bangabandhu killing must be identified, he said.

Kamal said, It’s our fortune that Bangabandhu’s two daughters could survive on August 15, 1975. Now we can hold the spirit of Bangabandhu in our hearts as they are alive. So, anti liberation force repeatedly tried to kill Sheikh Hasina.

The home minister also remembered Bangamata Sheikh Fazinatun Nesa Mujib saying Bengum Mujib helped Bangabandhu in many ways to nourish and execute his political goals.

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman motivated people to take part in the liberation war. He loved people of Bangladesh and served the best time of his life in jail for the emancipation of the people.