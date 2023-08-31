Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud met with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries Sir John Whittingdale at his office in London on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed on increasing cooperation in media and prevention of rumors and misinformation through social media, said a release received in Dhaka on Thursday.

Dr Hasan is now visiting London to attend the Parliamentary Security Intelligence Forum (PSIF), the leading international security forum providing expertise and collaboration among parliamentarians and government officials.

In the meeting, Whittingdale highlighted the UK’s approach to combating the rumours and disinformation through social media.

He said a law has been passed in May last where it was clear that the service providers of social platforms must be registered.

Dr Hasan informed him that the government has urged the social media platforms to register though Bangladesh doesn’t have the law yet. But so far, they have not registered despite repeated calls, which is a major hurdle in countering the spread of fake news and rumors through social media, he added.

The two ministers also discussed increasing mass media and cultural communication between the two countries.

Later, Dr Hasan held a meeting with Conservative Friends of India’s chief patron Lord Rami Ranger at Carlton Club.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to London Syeda Muna Tasnim was present in the meetings.