Injured Habiganj OC sent to India for treatment

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Police Station Ajoy Chandra Deb has been sent to India for better treatment.

Ajoy, who was critically injured in a clash between police and BNP in the district on August 19, was sent to Chennai of the neighbouring country on Friday, said a press release of Police Headquarters.

It said that during a march programme, BNP and its associate bodies vandalized shops and establishments, and exploded crude bombs.

Police then requested BNP activists to stop the anarchy but they threw stones and brick bats at the law enforcers, leaving the OC among others injured.

Ajoy sustained serious injuries in his eyes and head. The OC was first admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital from where he was taken to National Eye Science Institute and Hospital in Dhaka.

A medical board was formed there for his treatment, but the board advised the authorities concerned to send him to Chennai for better treatment.