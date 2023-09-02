Tigers reach Lahore to face Afghanistan

The Bangladesh cricket team reached Lahore, Pakistan, to play the second match, losing five-wicket to co-hosts Sri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup.

The team reached Lahore around 8:30pm (Bangladesh time) on Friday (September 1).

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news.

Tigers went to Lahore from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to face Afghanistan in their do-or-die match on Sunday.

Shakib’s team has no chance to rest as they will face Afghanistan on September 3, a gap of one day.

They need to beat Afghanistan in their final match of the group to stay alive in the competition.