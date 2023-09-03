12kg LPG cylinder price rises by Tk 144

The price of 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been raised by Tk 144.

From now, 12kg cylinder will be sold at Tk 1,284 instead of Tk 1,140 and the new price will be effective from 6pm today (Sunday).

Md Nurul Amin, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), informed this during a press briefing held at the BERC office in the capital on Sunday.

He said prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go up accordingly.

He said the price of 12kg LPG cylinder had been increased to Tk 1,140 from the previous price of Tk 999 in August.