PM Sheikh Hasina asks MPs to dedicate life for people’s welfare

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today asked all members of parliament (MPs) to dedicate their lives for welfare of their localities.

“Serving people is the greatest virtue and there is nothing greater than that. Political leaders should engage them in serving the people,” she said.

The Leader of the House was speaking at the condolence motion of the death of AL lawmakers elected from Natore-4 M Abdul Quddus and Netrokona-4 Rebeka Momin in parliament.

The premier said Rebekah Momin and M Abdul Quddus have always worked for the welfare of the country and its people.

“I am appealing to the newly elected lawmakers to reach the fruit of achieving the country’s independence through the Great Liberation War following its ideal and spirit. This is our only goal,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that it was very shocking that the session of the Parliament has to start with condolence motion.

“I thought this time might be an exception. But that didn’t happen,” she said.

To this end, she said 28 members of this parliament have passed away, of them, 26 were from the Awami League.

About Abdul Quddus, she said, he was a student of Rajshahi University.

“He used to do Chhatra League politics . He was very brave. Natore was a place of terror. He has been elected there for several times . He was very popular among the people,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that she knew Rebeka Momin from her student life.

Sheikh Hasina said that the Awami League is doing politics to ensure welfare of the people.

The Awami League government has been working tirelessly for welfare of the people since it assumed power.

“Our development trend has reached the grassroots stage. This has been possible as parliamentarians have been performing their duties with utmost sincerity,” she continued.

Describing briefly her government’s efforts for ensuring overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh, she said, “We have been able to elevate Bangladesh to the status of a developing country. Bangladesh has to improve more.”

The Parliament also mourned the deaths of valiant Freedom Fighter, former Religious Affairs Minister and former MP Principal Matiur Rahman, former MP Professor Panna Kaiser, former MP Mohammad Ulla.

The House expressed condolence at the demise of valiant Freedom Fighter and former Air Force Chief Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sultan Mahmud, one of the organizers of the Great War of Liberation Sirajul Alam Khan, Ekushey Award winner poet Mohammad Rafiq, State Minister for Social Welfare Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khosru’s wife Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina, Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP’s father publisher and editor of now-defunct daily Ajker Kagoj Kazi Shahid Ahmed, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed MP’s father Kamal Uddin Ahmed Khan and Independence Award recipient , agricultural scientist and inventor of Kazi Guava Kazi M Badruddoja.

Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Oashiqua Ayesha Khan, State Minister for ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Palak, Sajjadur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Ashraf Ali Khan Khosru, Abdul Aziz, Mosiur Rahman Ranga, among others, spoke on the condolence motion.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the motion in the House in the beginning of the session which was passed unanimously.

A one minute silence was observed and a munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.

Hafez Ruhul Amin Madani, MP, of Mymensingh-7 conducted the munajat.

Later, due to the death of the running MPs of the current parliament, the meeting of parliament was adjourned as per custom.