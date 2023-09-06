Sleep anxiety: Tips to calm your mind and body before sleeping

Good quality of sleep is essential for good mental health and more so in patients with anxiety issues. Sleep anxiety is one of the most common reasons behind insomnia or sleeplessness and it works both ways.

Here are tips to calm your mind and body before sleeping:

In an interview, Dr Vasunethra Kasargod, Consultant – Pulmonology at Manipal Hospital in Millers Road, explained, “Anxiety neurosis is one of the reasons for patients have apprehensions about going to sleep and thus affecting the quality and quality of sleep. While few patients feel anxious in bed due to long hours of being awake during sleeplessness. Identifying the root cause is imperative in the treatment of the same. Sleep is a state when not just our body but even our mind also rests. Good quality of sleep is essential for good mental health and more so in patients with anxiety issues.”

She revealed, “Sticking to Regular sleep timings, avoiding screen time, stimulants like coffee and tea, exercising, and reading before sleep will help. Stress and poor lifestyle is an important contributor to poor sleep hygiene. Most important is to allow the patient to understand the need to stay calm before going to sleep and not to worry about sleeplessness. Meditation and yoga definitely help. If not controlled by the above strategies, then pharmacological treatments in the form of tranquilizers or mood stabilizer might be necessary.”