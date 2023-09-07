Bangladesh play out 1-1 draw with Afghanistan

Coming from behind, Bangladesh played 1-1 draw with upper ranked Afghanistan in the 2nd and last match of the two-match FIFA Tier-1 International Friendly Football series in a rough and tough encounter at the Bashundhara Kings Arena here on Thursday.

The match was locked in goalless position in a rain-soaked and keenly contested first half.

Bangladesh national football team played the two-match FIFA international Friendly series against their 32 ranked upper Afghanistan national side as a part of their preparation for the next month’ s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against the Maldives.

After the match, the two match series between the two teams also ended in a draw.

In the day’s crucial match, striker Jabar Sharza put Afghanistan ahead in the 53rd minute of the match by a cool header from a goal-mouth melee, utilizing a corner kick of his mate (1-0).

Incidentally, it was the first goal in the country’s new international football venue –Bashundhara Kings Arena –which turned as an international venue last Sunday with first FIFA int’l friendly, also against Afghanistan.

Country’s promising forward Shekh Morsalin, who spoiled a golden opportunity against Afghanistan in the last match, compensated his previous mistake scoring the match equaliser in the 63rd minute by pushing the ball to open net from a handshake distance , off a Bishwanath Ghosh cross from right wing (1-1).

It was also the first goal for Bangladesh national team in the new venue –Bashundhara Kings Arena.

After making the equaliser, Bangladesh team created strong pressure over Afghanistan one after another, but failed to change the fate of the match due to shakiness of the forwards as well as for the confident defense of Afghanistan.

In the day’s tense-packed match, Afghan coach Abdullah Al Mutahiri and Bangladesh’ s Assistant Coach Hasan Al Mamun got matching order in the 23rd minute after receiving red cards for non-sportsman like behavior and for clashing with each other.

Afghan mid-fielder Faysal Shayesteh got marching order in the added time of the match after receiving 2nd yellow card.