SQC’s lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case

A court in Dhaka on Thursday sent three people, including Barrister Fakhrul Islam, convicted in a case for leaking draft verdict in the war crimes trial against his client Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, in a burglary case.

The other two accused are– Mohammad Bashir and Ismail Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order as police produced the trio before the court and pleaded to place them on seven-day remand each.

Defence in the case, however, argued for their bail.

After hearing both the sides, the court sent the three accused to jail.

One SM Mohibullah Mohiuddin filed the case against them for illegal entry, physical assault, burglary and aiding in crimes, with Dhanmandi Police Station on September 6.

According to the case documents, the plaintiff was running a pharmacy beside Ganashasthaya Kendra Hospital. But recently after the death of Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, a vested quarter was trying to grab his business.

“On July 9, 2023, Barrister Fakhrul and other accused broke into his pharmacy and looted Tk 11 lakh in cash and medicines worth Tk 2 crore from there,” the complainant said.