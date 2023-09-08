Discover relief from toothache with these natural Ayurvedic remedies

From clove to amla, explore these time-tested Ayurvedic solutions to help alleviate toothache discomfort and support your dental health.

“A toothache refers to pain in or around your tooth. Minor toothaches can occur from a temporary gum irritation that you can treat at home,” says Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda and gut health coach, in her recent Instagram post. She further shared some natural remedies that can help alleviate toothache.

Amla: Amla help rebuild and develop connective tissues thus keeping teeth healthy, strong and germ-free. To use amla on your teeth and gums, take a teaspoon of Amla powder every day for long-term benefits to oral health.

Clove: Clove oil contains eugenol which has healing properties. It soothes the nerves within the tooth. Chew a few pieces of clove from the area of the offending tooth to allow the oil to penetrate into the affected area

Wheatgrass: It is a strong intoxicant which helps relieving tooth pain, and fights tooth decay. Chew on a few strands of wheatgrass on the side of the affected area.

Turmeric: Mix finely powdered turmeric with mustard oil, make a paste and apply on the affected area. Turmeric has anti-bacterial properties, which helps prevents dental caries and reduce tooth ache. Mix finely powdered turmeric with mustard oil and make a paste. Apply on the affected area before going to bed.

“More severe toothaches result from cavities, infection or other dental conditions that won’t get better on their own. If you have a severe toothache, you’ll need professional dental treatment. Unbearable tooth pain along with fever and chills means you’re having a dental emergency. Call a dentist or go to your nearest emergency room right away,” Dr. Jangda advices.