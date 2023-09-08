Nominate Shafiul Alam Chowdhury to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the father of the nation, is to build a smart Bangladesh and continue the development trend, there is a need for proven young leadership from the grassroots like Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel. Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel is a successful politician. We expect the Prime Minister to fulfill our hopes by nominating Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel from Moulvibazar-2 parliamentary seat Kulaura.

On 5 September, the speakers at a discussion meeting organised by expatriate Kulaura with Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel at the London Enterprise Academy said this. The speakers said that the family of Shafiul Alam Chowdhury has contributed to the social service and welfare of people. The Prime Minister gave him the responsibility of organising secretary of the party. He is also serving as BCB director, Women’s cricket team, secretary of Sylhet Sports Association, and editor of Daily Uttorpurbo. He is successfully fulfilling the responsibility assigned to him. The country and the nation will benefit if he is elected as a member of parliament.

United Kingdom Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Shariff and Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk were present as special guests in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sitab Chowdhury, one of the UK organisers of the liberation war and jointly moderated by Amina Ali, Adel Chowdhury and Shahin Chowdhury. Mufti Syed Muhammad Ali recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting, followed by Shatabdi Kar and Shefali singing the national anthem. Professor Misbah Kamal, Syeda Naznin Sultana Shikha, former BBCA Secretary Shahnur Khan, BCA President MA Munim, Moazzem Hossain Chowdhury Ripon, Syed Tamim Ahmad, Kawsar Chowdhury, Tarif Ahmad, Abdur Razzaq, Tauhid Fitrat Hossain, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Ahmed Hasan, Robin Pal, Syed Suruk Ali, Journalist Matiar Chowdhury, Journalist Syed Nahas Pasha, Ansar Ahmad Ullah, Secretary of London Bangla Press Club Taysir Mahmud, Salim Khan, Jamal Khan, Muhammad Ali amongst others delivered the welcoming address on the occasion.

A documentary on Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and his interview on DBC television were screened at the event.

In the meeting, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said that I have been involved in the politics of the Chhatra League since my school life. I have served as the secretary and president of the district Chhatra League and the metropolitan Awami League. He said politics means working for the welfare of the country and nation. All those who do politics have a vision to become people’s representatives. Being a public representative gives more opportunities to serve the people. My vision was to become a member to serve the people, so I decided to get elected from my native Kulaura.

When the country is moving forward, anti-national conspiracies have started in the country and abroad. We have to move ahead. He called upon all to unite and face all conspiracies.