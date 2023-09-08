Rishi Sunak makes ‘historic’ G20 visit to India

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Delhi to meet world leaders – becoming the first prime minister of Indian heritage to visit the country.

Downing Street say the “historic” visit will be “a powerful reminder of the living bridge between the two countries”.

Mr Sunak is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, who was born and grew up in India and is the daughter of one of India’s richest men.

The visit is for the summit of leaders of the G20 – the 19 biggest economies in the world plus the European Union.

The G20 is something of a diplomatic blancmange. Many of the members of it have very little in common beyond big economies.

But that is the point of it – bringing together those countries that are the engine room of the global economy.

The G20 is a child of the 21st Century – conceived in 1999 and growing in stature after the 2008 financial crisis.