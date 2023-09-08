Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family

Suspended Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has said he along with his family has taken shelter at the US Embassy in Dhaka.

He told the mass media about his present condition through a message on Friday afternoon.

In the message, he said, “I’m now at the US Embassy in Dhaka with my entire family. Police are waiting outside. I’ve been suspended today….I have been receiving constant thrteats on my Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp over the last four to five days. This government awards jail sentence to those who love it. I have no visa of the United States. I have just come here with my three daughters with clothes in three bags from my house. We are now sitting here. Please pray for us.”

On Monday (September 4) Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Imran Ahmed told reporters that he would not sign a statement allegedly prepared by the attorney general’s office in protest against the statement of world leaders over trial proceedings against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

However, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin had said the attorney general’s office did not ask anyone to sign any statement.

The following day, the Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said DAG Imran had violated the state’s discipline by talking to media without the permission of the attorney general over signing a statement against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, while answering reporters’ questions at the Akhaura Junction Railway Station in Brahmanbaria district on Friday morning said Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan was dismissed from his post.

On August 28, world leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, issued an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating: “We are alarmed that he [Yunus] has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment.”

In response to the call from the world leaders to suspend legal action against Dr Yunus, a total of 171 noted citizens, intellectuals, and professionals in Bangladesh issued a joint statement on September 2.

On Friday, the government has cancelled the appointment of DAG Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan and relieved him from the office of DAG.

A notification to this effect issued.

The notification mentioned that the appointment of DAG Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has been cancelled in the public interest under Section 4(1) of Bangladesh Law Officer Order 1972 and he has been relieved from the service.