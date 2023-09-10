ADC Harun withdrawn

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Ramna Division Harun-or-Rashid has been withdrawn from Ramna Division police over brutally beating up two central Chhatra League leaders at the Shahbagh Police Station.

Harun was attached to public order management, DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Farruq confirmed this.

Responding to a question about ADC Harun, DMP Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar said that ADC Harun has been withdrawn from Ramna division. He will be attached to the POM. An immediate order will be issued regarding his transfer. Later, a probe committe will be formed to investigate the incident.

An allegation has been raised against ADC Harun that he beat up two BCL leaders after taken them to Shahbagh Police Station on Saturday night. Later, the critically injured two leaders were admitted to hospital.

The BCL leaders are Central Organising Secretary and Dhaka University’s Fazlul Haque Hall President Anwar Hossain Naeem and Central Science Affairs Secretary and Shahidullah Hall General Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim.