Teenage girl commits suicide in Habiganj

A teenage school girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging with the ceiling of her room in Lakhai upazila under Habiganj district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous, 15, daughter of Liakat Ali, a resident of Fulbaria village under the upazila. She was an eighth grader of Murakari High School.

Quoting locals, police said Jannatul took her life by hanging herself with the ceiling of her room, however, the actual reason behind of this incident could not be known immediately.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Nanu Miah, officer-in-charge of Lakhai Police Station.

Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.