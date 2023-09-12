Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

DataVolt, a pioneering data centre developing and power generation company of Saudi Arabia, has announced to set up a data centre at a cost of US$100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City (BHTC) at Kaliakor in Gazipur district.

DataVolt Chief Strategy Officer Ayad Al Amri made this announcement at a bilateral meeting with State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a city hotel today, said a press release.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) has assured the company of allotting three acres of land initially in the high-tech city for setting up a modern data centre.

Highlighting the government incentives for investment and potentials of the BHTC, Palak thanked the DataVolt authorities for expressing their interest to invest in the high-tech city and assured them of giving all-out support from his ministry.

BHTPA Managing Director GSM Jafarullah and other officials of the BHTPA and DataVolt were present at the meeting.