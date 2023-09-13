Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away

Popular filmmaker of Dhallywood Sohanur Rahman Sohan has passed away at the age of 57 in a private hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his wife’s death.

It was known that Sohan fell critically ill after his wife’s death, and was taken to Crescent hospital at about 6:40pm, where he was declared dead. He is said to have suffered from a brain stroke.

Sohan was a renowned director in the 90’s, having started his career as an assistant director to Shibli Sadiq in 1977. His first directorial film was named “Biswas Obiswas” in 1988, but he truly broke new ground after making “Keyamot Theke Keyamot” in 1993, starring Salman Shah and Moushumi.

Some of his notable works are “Amar Desh Amar Prem”, “Swajan”, “Amar Ghor Amar Behesto”, “Ananta Bhalobasha”, “Shami Chintai”, “Amar Jaan Amar Pran”, “Poran Joliya Jay Re”, “Koti Takar Prem”, “She Amar Mon Kereche” and “Lobhe Paap Paape Mrittu”.

Having served as the president of the Bangladesh Film Director’s Association and a member of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, he was a highly respected name in the country’s film industry.