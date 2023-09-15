BNP holds rally to mark International Democracy Day

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) organised a protest rally at Naya Paltan in the capital on Friday afternoon on the occasion of International Day of Democracy.

The rally aimed to press home the “one-point” demand, which includes the government’s resignation and sentencing the leaders and activists in what they term as “false” cases.

In addition to the BNP, various anti-government parties and alliances hosted simultaneous programmes.

The rally, organised by Dhaka City North and South Units of BNP, began at Naya Paltan at about 3:00pm. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the rally as the chief guest.

Other events planned include a protest rally by Ganatantra Mancha at Paltan intersection at 4:00pm, a gathering by the 12-Party Alliance in front of Bijoy Nagar, a demonstration by Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote in front of Al-Razi Complex at Purana Paltan, and several other events by various political parties and organizations at different locations throughout the capital.