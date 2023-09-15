Chicken prices costlier, vegetables remain unchanged

Prices of all sorts of chickens have become costlier in a week in the kitchen markets of capital.

Chicken prices have soared by Tk10-Tk20 per kg.

The information was revealed after visiting Taltola and Sawrapara kitchen markets on Friday.

Visiting the markets, it was seen that price of broiler chicken has increased by Tk 10 to Tk 190 in a week which was being sold at Tk 180 in the previous week.

Rising by Tk 20, golden chicken is selling at Tk 340 per kg, golden (hybrid) chicken is selling at Tk 320 per kg, local chicken is selling at Tk 540 and layer chicken at Tk 350.

According to chicken traders, chicken price has skyrocketed in retail markets as it is selling at whole sale markets in high price.

In addition, beaf is being sold at Tk 750-Tk800 per kilogram while mutton is being sold at Tk 1050-Tk1,100 per kilogram.

Red eggs are being sold at Tk155-Tk160 per dozen and duck eggs are selling at Tk 220 per dozen.

Vegetables prices also remained unchanged.

Brinjal is selling at Tk 80 to Tk120 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 60-Tk 80 per kg, okra at Tk 40-Tk 60 per kg, yardlong bean at Tk 80, cucumber is being sold at Tk 50-Tk 80 per kg and bottle gourd is being sold at Tk 50-Tk60.

Fish prices have also skyrocketed.