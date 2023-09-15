Two college students killed being crushed by bus in Sylhet

Zakiganj (Sylhet) Correspondent : Two college students were killed after a bus crushed them at Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Friday.

The incident took place on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road around 5:00 pm.

The deceased were Mehedi Hasan, 20, son of Hossain Ahmed, and Mahadi Hasan Rahat, 18, son of Shahid Ahmed, hailed from Kanaighat upazila in the district. Mehedi was an honours first-year student of Murari Chand (MC) College in Sylhet and Rahat was an intermediate second-year student of Sylhet Government College.

Zakiganj Police Station inspector Dileep Kanti Nath said a bus hit a motorcycle and ran two riders over on the Sylhet-Zakiganj road in the afternoon, leaving them dead on the spot.

The bus was detained with the help of locals, however, the driver managed to escape the scene, he added.