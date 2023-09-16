Dissolve parliament immediately: Fakhrul

No more elections under the present government. So, humbly request to dissolve the parliament immediately, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday (September 16).

“Abolish the Election Commission made up with party people.”

He said these while speaking as the chief guest at the party’s youth march in Rangpur. Jubo Dal president Sultan Saluddin Tuku is leading the youth march.

“The government is saying that the previous election under them was fair and this time it will be fair too. But we have already seen that no election under this government has been fair,” MIrza Fakhrul said.

He said that the judicial system has been destroyed. The opposition agitating parties failed to get bail when they go to court.