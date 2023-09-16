EU delegate to visit shrimp factories by December in Bangladesh

Exporters is dreaming to bring back the golden glorious days in shrimp sector as a European delegate is likely to visit Bangladesh in next December, after five years of its last visit.

The EU team is expected to visit some frozen shrimp exporters, shrimp production and marketing factories in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna between 5 to 10th December this year, Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) sources said here today.

In 2018, an EU delegate visited Bangladesh, one of the largest shrimp exporting countries in the world, to witness hygienic situation, wages and facilities of the labourers, environment and quality of shrimp production and processing in different shrimp and marketing factories.

“EU has rejected many consignments of Bangladeshi exporters due to the violation of their terms and conditions to quality shrimp export,” sources said.

Recently, the EU had send back some shrimp consignments to a section of exporters for their alleged involvement in various dishonest activities including chemical-mixing to shrimp, white gold of Bangladesh, a BFFEA leader confirmed to journalists.

A coordination meeting between the Khulna district administration, Department of Fisheries, BFFEA and concerned stakeholders was held at the DC’s conference room on September 4 last.

The meeting has requested to the stakeholders including the exporters to maintain quality shrimp production and marketing. It also urged to the law enforcement agencies including RAB and Coastguard to take steps against chemical mixing at shrimp in cooperation with food inspection quality control (FICQ) of the fisheries department.

Talking to journalists, Joydeb Paul, District Fisheries Officer of Khulna told that the EU delegation will visit different shrimp production and marketing factories, depot, ice factory and etc.

“The EU team mainly, aims to observe the food safety, hygienic and sanitation system, factories environment and environment friendly workplace for labourers,” he said.

Replying a question, Joydeb Paul said the buyers have rejected frozen foods specially shrimp in different causes.

“The buyers received the rejected re-packing consignment later after completing their conditions,” he added.

When contacted, Sheikh Abdul Baki, Vice-President of the BFFEA told reporters that country’s shrimp traders are being taken various steps to maintain the quality of frozen foods.

He urged the shrimp traders, exporters and producers for maintaining standard of quality of frozen shrimp in global markets and strictly meet up the expectation of the buyers.

He also demanded to repair the Beer Shreshtha Ruhul Ameen Road at Bagmara under Rupsha upazila in Khulna as over 60 percent shrimp factories are located here side by side urged the RAB and Coast Guard to start drives against chemical mixing at shrimp before the EU delegate’s visit.