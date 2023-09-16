President returns home wrapping up 12-day Singapore, Indonesia tour

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Saturday landed in Dhaka after wrapping up a 12 day long Singapore and Indonesia tour.

A VVIP aircraft (flight no BG- 585 ) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6:35pm, said President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin, UNB reports.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain, principal secretary of Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah, dean of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador of Indonesia Heru H Subolo, chiefs of the three services and senior civil and military officials concerned received him at the airport.

On September 8, the President flew to Singapore for a check-up from Indonesian capital Jakarta.

In Indonesia, he attended the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, the 18th East Asia Summit and other programmes with bilateral meetings on the sidelines from September 5 to September 7.

At the invitation of the Indonesian President and Asean Chair for 2023 Joko Widodo, President Shahabuddin left Dhaka for Jakarta on September 4.