Let’s wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that elections will never be fair if the current government is in power.

“Let’s wake up, defeat this government,” Fakhrul urged the countrymen.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the party’s second day youth march in Bogura on Sunday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “This government has not only failed to reduce the prices of goods. This government has failed to run the state. The government made the country toothless by stealing. It’s biggest stolen to steal our right to vote. Again they want to steal and come to power. Can they steal votes now?”

The crowd said ‘No’ in unanimously.

“No one will give it to us, we have to take. You have to stand against the government,” the senior BNP leader said to the people.