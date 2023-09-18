Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 2 more die in Dhaka

Two more people, who were undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) in Dhaka with burn injuries, died on Monday, raising the death toll from an explosion at a Sylhet CNG filling station to four.

The deceased were identified as Tarek Ahmed, 32, son of Gias Uddin of Sadar upazila and Badal Das, 41, son of Arjun Das of Sunamganj district.

Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of the burn institute, said Tarek received 35 percent burn injuries and he died early this morning and Badal also succumbed to his injuries in the morning.

Nine people were injured in an explosion at Biroti CNG Filling Station that triggered a fire in Sylhet’s Mirabazar area on September 5.

Belal Ahmed, senior station manager of Sylhet Fire Service, said the explosion occurred in the compressor room as the safety bulb went off with a big bang, triggering fire.

Of the injured, Rumel Siddique of Korbantila and Imon Ahmed, 32 of Tukerbazar succumbed to their injuries at SHNIBPS on September 11 and September 12 respectively.