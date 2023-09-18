London Borough of Redbridge Council’s newly appointed Mayor Jyotsna Islam sworn in at Newbury Park Mosque

Councillor Jyotsna Islam, the newly appointed Mayor of London Borough of Redbridge Council, was sworn in at the Newbury Park Mosque on Sunday morning, September 17. Her husband Councillor Shams Islam was with her at this time.

Councillor Saira Jamil, Deputy Mayor of Redbridge Council, Mayor of Havering Council and her husband, Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets Council, Councillor Jas Atwal, Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Kabir Mahmud and many local councillors, distinguished guests and business leaders were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Earlier, Imam of the mosque, Mufti Mohiuddin Miqdad, congratulated the newly elected mayor Jyotsna Islam and the distinguished guests, saying that the real leadership of Islam was always determined to serve the country and the poor people and devoted themselves to their service. Then after Imam Moulana Abdullah Al Moudud held speech explaining the leadership of Islam and how they served the nation.

The chief guest, Councillor Mayor Jyotsna Islam, took the oath and expressed his gratitude. He thanked the management committee for giving him the opportunity to attend the swearing-in and meet the residents of his Aldborough ward.

Local residents were present and observed the ceremony and were very happy to see the swearing in of the Mayor.

On behalf of the mosque following Management committee members, volunteers and well wishers were present Treasurer Abdul Hannan, Joint Treasurer Golam Md Rafique, Assistant Secretary A H Farook Uddin, President of Redbridge Community Trust Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Vice President Afsor Hussain Anam, prominent madia personality Misbah Jamal, Vice President Faruk Uddin, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, Jaynul Chowdhury, E/C members Abul Kalam, Mohammed Abul Muhith, Mohammed Taraque Chowdhury, Abdus Shahid, prominent business man Wazed hassan Selim , Zahir Hussain Gous, Shajahan Ali and many other.