Govt to procure 20 lakh pieces of saline for dengue patients

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal in principle for procuring some 12 lakh pieces of normal saline 1000 ml and 8 lakh pieces of glucose saline 1000 ml under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) on urgent basis in order to facilitate the treatment of dengue patients.

The approval came from the 21st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, BSS reports.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day’s CCEA meeting approved a total of 2 proposals.

He said that following a proposal from the Health Services Division, the Directorate General of Health Services would procure some 12 lakh pieces of normal saline 1000 ml and 8 lakh pieces of glucose saline 1000 ml under the DPM method from Essential Drugs Company Limited in order to facilitate the treatment of dengue patients at government hospitals across the country.

Mahbub informed that the day’s CCEA meeting approved another proposal in principle from the Ministry of Food under which the BMRE of Chattogram Silo would be done under DPM method by the Directorate General of Food.