Additional Inspector General of police (IGP) Habibur Rahman has been made new Police Commissioner of Dhaka.

Habibur Rahman is currently the chief of Tourist Police. He will replace outgoing Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq, according to a notification issued by the home ministry in this regard on Wednesday.

Khandker Faruq is going to retire on October 2 and Habibur Rahman will take the charge on October 3.