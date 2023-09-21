45th BCS written test begins Nov 27

The written examination of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will begin from November 27.

The test will take place in eight divisions at a time, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) said in a press release on Thursday.

The exam hall, seat plan and related important instructions will be published in time on the PSC, and Teletalk websites.

Earlier, the results of the 45th BCS preliminary test were published on June 6 where 12,789 candidates came out successfully.

PSC, however, published the circular for the 45th BCS examinations on November 30, 2022, to recruit as many as 2,309 cadres and some 1,022 non-cadres.