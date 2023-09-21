Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI reduced to 42 overs

The first game of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand was reduced to 42 overs after the rain interruption at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

New Zealand which were sent to bat first, reached 9-0 in 4.3 overs when rain halted the game.

The match resume at 4.30pm. New Zealand scored 17 runs after losing 2 wickets in 8.2 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman took the two wickets.

Finn Allen caught behind after scoring 9 runs for 20 balls while Chad Bowes scored 1 for 3 runs and backed to the pavilion.

Keeping World Cup in mind, both of the teams rested its key players in order to keep them fresh and injury free.

As expectedly, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad, the two senior players are back to the Bangladesh squad with the former recovering from his back problem.

Mahmudullah was dropped after the England series in March following a poor run of form but is believed to be a strong contender for the No.7 spot if he shows good performance in this series.

Bangladesh also brought back Soumya Sarkar, who played his last ODI two years ago.