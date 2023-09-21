First Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI abandoned for rain at Mirpur

Persistent rain forced the abandonment of the first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday in Dhaka.

The match saw multiple interruptions due to rain, ultimately concluding without a result.

Rain initially halted play at 2:22 pm, leading to a pause of over two hours.

Later, when New Zealand was at 136 for five with Cole McConchie and Tom Blundell each not out at eight, rain returned.

On a sluggish Dhaka pitch, Will Young notched up a fifty for the tourists. He made 58 off 91 balls.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets, while Nasum Ahmed secured two.

Despite attempts to resume play, rain persisted after the final interruption at 6:30 pm, denying any further opportunity to continue the match.