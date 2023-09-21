Govt approves import of 6 crore more eggs: Commerce Ministry

In an effort to keep the prices of eggs stable, the government again on Thursday approved the import of six crores of eggs.

The government gave approval to six companies to import one crore eggs each, said a Commerce Ministry press release.

Earlier, on September 18, four companies got approval to import 4 crore eggs and each company can import one crore eggs.

As price of eggs soars abnormally the members of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection are conducting drives in different wholesale markets in the city and realising fines.

According to the Bangladesh Egg Producers Association, the country requires between 35 and 40 million eggs per day to meet demand. And the majority of the eggs are sourced from domestic producers.