Two to be hanged in Habiganj murder case

Habiganj Correspondent : A court in Habiganj has sentenced two people to death in sensational Modinatul Kubra Jerin murder case in Sadar upazila of Habiganj district in 2020.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Sudipta Das handed down the verdict on Thursday in presence of convict Jakir Hossain.

The court also fined each of the convicts Tk 50,000.

The death-row convicts are –Jakir Hossain, hailed from Dhal village in Sadar Upazila and Nur Hossain, an inhabitant at Patli village.

According to the prosecution documents, on January 18 in 2020, SSC examinee Modinatul Kubra Jerin, an inhabitant at Dhal village, was going to her school on a CNG-run auto rickshaw.

Convicts Jakir and Nur Hossain, who were in the CNG, barred Jerin getting down from the CNG. At one stage, Jerin jumped down from the auto rickshaw and got injured.

Locals took her to Habiganj Sadar Hospital. As her condition deteriorated she was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where she died under treatment on January 19.

Jerin’s father filed a case in this connection and police held Jakir and Nur Hossain. Later, police pressed the charge sheet accusing the duo.