13 feet long python rescued in Moulvibazar

Kamalganj (Moulvibazar ) Correspondent : A 13 and a half feet long python was rescued at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday morning.

The python was rescued by forest department from Section-1 of Phulbari Tea Orchard of the upazila around 6:30 am.

Later, it was released in Lawachara National Park around 7 am.

Forest Department Lawachara range officer Shahidul Islam said local people spotted the snake in that area in the morning and informed forest department.

On information, forest department rescued the snake and released.