Khaleda shifted to CCU again after deterioration of health

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from her cabin of the Evercare Hospital in the capital as her condition deteriorated.

Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said a medical board formed to treat Khaleda took the decision around Friday noon.

Earlier on September 18, the BNP chief, who has been suffering from multiple health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, and heart diseases for a long time, was taken to the hospital’s CC, where she received treatment for around 10 hours before being shifted back to the cabin.

Meanwhile, on September 12, the government has extended the suspension of Khaleda’s jail sentence by six more months with the same two conditions as before — she would not be able to go abroad and she has to receive treatment in the country.