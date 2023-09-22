President seeks Vietnamese investments in Bangladesh

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday urged Vietnamese companies to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in the special economic zone.

The president made this call when the visiting President of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue called on him at Bangabhaban, UNB reports.

Welcoming the president of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Shahabuddin said that there is a very good relationship between Bangladesh and Vietnam, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin, told news agency.

Referring to the visit of the President of Vietnam to Bangladesh and the visit of the Prime Minister and President of Bangladesh to Vietnam, he said that through this the relationship between the two countries has been strengthened.

The president also urged Vietnam to import world-class products including medicines, ready-made garments, leather and leather goods, ceramics from Bangladesh to increase bilateral trade.

Alongside, he sought Vietnam’s support and cooperation for Bangladesh as a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN.

President Sahabuddin hoped that Vietnam will play a major role in the dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their homeland Myanmar.

During the meeting, Vuong Dinh said that his country is deeply interested in increasing trade and investment relations with Bangladesh.

Appreciating the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, he said that his country will cooperate in the implementation of the government’s goal to make Bangladesh a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Secretary ( attached) Md. Wahidul Islam Khan and the visiting entourage members of the President of the National Assembly of Vietnam were also present.