Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble

The Russian government named a list of more than 30 friendly and neutral countries including Bangladesh that will be allowed to trade in the Russian currency rouble and derivatives market.

Russian Embassy in Dhaka confirmed on its verified facebook page on Saturday.

The approved countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

However, Argentina, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, and Moldova were removed from the list that was initially published in draft form during the summer.