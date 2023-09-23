Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand

Bangladesh continuously keep showing their batting failure as they suffer a huge defeat by 86 runs against New Zealand in the second game of the three-match ODI series.

The hosts were bowled out for 168 runs in 41.1 overs in replying to a challenging total of 254 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Ish Sodhi made the difference between the teams and played a big part in the victory for the visitors. It was his day with the bat and ball. He added crucial runs towards the end of New Zealand’s innings and then spun a web around the Bangladesh batters. He finished with his career-best ODI figures 6-39.

Kyle Jamieson picked up skipper Litton Das (6) in the powerplay and after that it was the Sodhi show, he struck twice in his second over, dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim (16) and Soumya Sarkar (0).

Tamim Iqbal (44) and Mahmudullah Riyad (49) showed some sort of application and their 40s were not enough to get Bangladesh close to the target. At the end, Nasum Ahmed (21) showed some intend but dismissed so early.

Apart from Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets while skipper Lokie Ferguson and Cole McConchie got one wicket each.

Earlier on bating first, New Zealand collected a challenging total of 254 runs despite an early collapse in an overcast condition. Henry Nicholls (49) and Tom Blundell (68) steadied the innings and added a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket.

When that partnership was broken they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and thanks to contributions from Ish Sodhi (35), Kyle Jamieson (20) and Lockie Ferguson (13) that the score crossed the 250 mark.

Mahedi Hasan and Khaled Ahmed bagged the highest three wickets each for Bangladesh while Mustafizur Rahman got two wickets. Hasan Mahmud and Nasum Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Bangladesh made two changes in their line-up as Nurul Hasan Shohan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were replaced by Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud. Khaled made his debut in this match.

The first match of the series ended with no result due to inclement weather. The third and final match of the series is scheduled for September 26th.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.