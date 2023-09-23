Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Couple and their guests arrive in Udaipur

The actor and the politician are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Saturday. Ahead of the big day, the couple and their guests arrived in the beautiful Rajasthani city for celebrations.

Earlier, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss but the actor’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav’s residence in the national capital. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has also arrived for the wedding. She was spotted in a colourful outfit at the airport.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the ceremony with his wife and children. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected.

The wedding on Sunday may see guests such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. ‘